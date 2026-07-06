NORFOLK, Va. (July 9, 2026) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk, July 9, 2026, following a successful Southern Seas deployment to U.S. 4th Fleet and participation in Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 and International Naval Review (INR) 250. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 18:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014178
|VIRIN:
|260709-N-AV223-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111831366
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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USS Nimitz arrives to final homeport of Naval Station Norfolk
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