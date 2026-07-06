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    USS Nimitz Arrives to Final Homeport of Naval Station Norfolk

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Cole 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 9, 2026) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk, July 9, 2026, following a successful Southern Seas deployment to U.S. 4th Fleet and participation in Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 and International Naval Review (INR) 250. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 18:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014178
    VIRIN: 260709-N-AV223-2001
    Filename: DOD_111831366
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, USS Nimitz Arrives to Final Homeport of Naval Station Norfolk, by PO2 Derek Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Nimitz arrives to final homeport of Naval Station Norfolk

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    TAGS

    CVN68
    C2F
    Homecoming
    Naval Station Norfolk

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