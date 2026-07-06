Video covering week 27 for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW video by Marine Sergeant Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 16:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1014176
|VIRIN:
|260708-N-OL611-3529
|Filename:
|DOD_111831239
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 28, by PO2 Tyler Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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