(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    B-Roll: HMCS Ottawa conducts torpedo firing during RIMPAC 2026 sea phase

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.07.2026

    Video by OR-5 Shaun Chatfield 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Canadian Royal Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) conducts a torpedo firing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii during the sea phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 7, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Australian Navy video by Leading Seaman Imagery Specialist Shaun Chatfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 19:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014174
    VIRIN: 260707-O-N0842-1001
    Filename: DOD_111831200
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: HMCS Ottawa conducts torpedo firing during RIMPAC 2026 sea phase, by OR-5 Shaun Chatfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners, Third Fleet, Integrated, Prepared, RIMPAC 26, Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video