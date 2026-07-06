U.S. Navy Cmdr. Margo Smith, gynecologic surgeon and obstetrician at Naval Medical Center San Diego, and Julia Baily, veteran naval aviator, discuss the care provided to labor and delivery patients, at NMCSD, June 2 and 25. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 18:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014172
|VIRIN:
|260709-N-KM181-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111831188
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCSD Provider, Patient Discuss L&D Department Patient Care (Vertical Edit), by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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