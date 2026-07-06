NMCSD Provider, Patient Discuss L&D Department Patient Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014170" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Margo Smith, gynecologic surgeon and obstetrician at Naval Medical Center San Diego, and Julia Baily, veteran naval aviator, discuss the care provided to labor and delivery patients, at NMCSD, June 2 and 25. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)