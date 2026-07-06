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    NMCSD Provider, Patient Discuss L&D Department Patient Care

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Margo Smith, gynecologic surgeon and obstetrician at Naval Medical Center San Diego, and Julia Baily, veteran naval aviator, discuss the care provided to labor and delivery patients, at NMCSD, June 2 and 25. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 17:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014170
    VIRIN: 260709-N-KM181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111831180
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, NMCSD Provider, Patient Discuss L&D Department Patient Care, by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NMCSD
    Navy medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    Labor and Delivery
    NMRTC San Diego

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