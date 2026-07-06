Mentor Marsh Flowering Rush BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014161" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues efforts to control the invasive plant species flowering rush by assisting the Cleveland Museum of Natural History in treatment efforts throughout the Mentor Marsh, Mentor, Ohio, June 23, 2026. Flowering rush is a nuisance weed that invades aquatic ecosystems and controlling its spread will benefit aquatic animal and plant species by restoring native vegetation, maintaining suitable habitat, and restoring wetlands. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)