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    Mentor Marsh Flowering Rush BRoll

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    MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues efforts to control the invasive plant species flowering rush by assisting the Cleveland Museum of Natural History in treatment efforts throughout the Mentor Marsh, Mentor, Ohio, June 23, 2026. Flowering rush is a nuisance weed that invades aquatic ecosystems and controlling its spread will benefit aquatic animal and plant species by restoring native vegetation, maintaining suitable habitat, and restoring wetlands. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 15:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014161
    VIRIN: 260623-A-VR700-2001
    Filename: DOD_111831027
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: MENTOR, OHIO, US

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    This work, Mentor Marsh Flowering Rush BRoll, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Flowering Rush
    mentor marsh
    Mentor
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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