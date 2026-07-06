U.S. State Department Expands Humanitarian Air Bridge to Venezuela with Amazon Support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014152" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Department of State is expanding its humanitarian air bridge to Venezuela in coordination with private-sector partners, including Amazon. On July 9, 2026, more than 36 tons of humanitarian aid departed from the cargo area at Miami International Airport aboard the first of seven planned relief flights to Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela.



Location: Miami International Airport Cargo Area, Miami, Florida, United States.



Footage by José Pernalete.