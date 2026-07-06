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    U.S. State Department Expands Humanitarian Air Bridge to Venezuela with Amazon Support

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    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Mark CHURMS 

    U.S. Department of State           

    The U.S. Department of State is expanding its humanitarian air bridge to Venezuela in coordination with private-sector partners, including Amazon. On July 9, 2026, more than 36 tons of humanitarian aid departed from the cargo area at Miami International Airport aboard the first of seven planned relief flights to Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela.

    Location: Miami International Airport Cargo Area, Miami, Florida, United States.

    Footage by José Pernalete.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014152
    VIRIN: 260709-O-NU539-1278
    Filename: DOD_111830707
    Length: 00:10:53
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

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    TAGS

    Venezuela
    State Department
    Miami International Airport
    humanitarian aid
    Cargo & supplies
    VenEarthquake

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