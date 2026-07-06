U.S. State Department Expands Humanitarian Air Bridge to Venezuela with Amazon Support

The U.S. Department of State is expanding its humanitarian air bridge to Venezuela in coordination with private-sector partners, including Amazon. On July 9, 2026, more than 36 tons of humanitarian aid departed from the cargo area at Miami International Airport aboard the first of seven planned relief flights to Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela.
Location: Miami International Airport Cargo Area, Miami, Florida, United States.
Footage by José Pernalete.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 14:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014152
|VIRIN:
|260709-O-NU539-1278
|Filename:
|DOD_111830707
|Length:
|00:10:53
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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