(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    JOTC-P 26-06: Green Mile

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLON, PANAMA

    07.02.2026

    Video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions, conduct the “Green Mile” culminating event during the Jungle Operational Training Course- Panama in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 02, 2026. The event tested participants’ endurance, teamwork and ability to move equipment through jungle terrain under stressful conditions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014138
    VIRIN: 260702-A-WU359-2001
    Filename: DOD_111830327
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: COLON, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Green Mile, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Green Mile
    Partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    JOTC-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video