JOTC-P 26-06: Green Mile

U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions, conduct the “Green Mile” culminating event during the Jungle Operational Training Course- Panama in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 02, 2026. The event tested participants’ endurance, teamwork and ability to move equipment through jungle terrain under stressful conditions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 12:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014138
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-WU359-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111830327
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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