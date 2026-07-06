JOTC-P 26-06: Culminating Exercise

U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions, conduct a culminating exercise during the Jungle Operational Training Course- Panama in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 02, 2026. The exercise tested participants’ ability to execute jungle warfare tactics, maintain security and operate effectively in a realistic high stress scenario. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 10:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014122
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-WU359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111830144
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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