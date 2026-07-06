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    The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 14 - 104th Fighter Wing Chaplain Captain Travorus Weaver

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    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    In the 14th episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team recap base and community events from June, highlight upcoming events, and sit down with 104th Fighter Wing Chaplain Captain Travorus Weaver.

    Links to all relevant stories and photos can be found at the 104FW DVIDS page here - https://www.dvidshub.n....

    Follow the wing on social media to stay up-to-date with the latest information.

    facebook.com/104FW

    @104fw

    Copyright (c) 104th Fighter Wing Massachusetts Air National Guard. All rights reserved. This funded Air Force podcast is an authorized publication for members of the U.S military services. Contents of the Barnes Flyover are not necessarily the official views of, or endorsed by, the U.S Government, the Department of Defense, the Department of the Air Force, or the Air National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 10:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1014118
    VIRIN: 260708-Z-DY432-1001
    Filename: DOD_111830107
    Length: 00:51:07
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    This work, The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 14 - 104th Fighter Wing Chaplain Captain Travorus Weaver, by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnes Flyover
    air force
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