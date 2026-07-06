U.S. Coast Guard Freedom 250 Run POV

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014095" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez, from Public Affairs Detachment New York, partakes in the Freedom 250 Run during Sail 250 in New York, New York, July 7, 2026. Tall ships from around the world sailed from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to the George Washington Bridge as part of Sail 250, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez)