U.S. Coast Guard Freedom 250 Run POV

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez, from Public Affairs Detachment New York, partakes in the Freedom 250 Run during Sail 250 in New York, New York, July 7, 2026. Tall ships from around the world sailed from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to the George Washington Bridge as part of Sail 250, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 10:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014095
|VIRIN:
|260707-D-G0101-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111829995
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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