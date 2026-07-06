(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Freedom 250 Run POV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez, from Public Affairs Detachment New York, partakes in the Freedom 250 Run during Sail 250 in New York, New York, July 7, 2026. Tall ships from around the world sailed from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to the George Washington Bridge as part of Sail 250, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014095
    VIRIN: 260707-D-G0101-1002
    Filename: DOD_111829995
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sail250
    USCG250
    Sail250NewYork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video