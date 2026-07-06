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    MTLs PT B-roll

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    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Military Training Leaders lead airmen during physical training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014094
    VIRIN: 260701-F-PI774-1132
    Filename: DOD_111829993
    Length: 00:09:09
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MTLs PT B-roll, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force Military Training Leaders

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