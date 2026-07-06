MTLs PT B-roll

U.S. Air Force Military Training Leaders lead airmen during physical training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014094
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-PI774-1132
|Filename:
|DOD_111829993
|Length:
|00:09:09
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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