The Importance of Motorcycle Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014091" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260709-N-PI330-1001 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 09, 2026) Sailors participate in motorcycle safety courses on Naval Station Mayport, Fla., July 9, 2026. Naval Station Mayport is the second largest Fleet Concentration on the East Coast and home to over 20 warships, three helicopter squadrons, and the headquarters of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)