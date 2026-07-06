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    The Importance of Motorcycle Training

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    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Station Mayport

    260709-N-PI330-1001 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 09, 2026) Sailors participate in motorcycle safety courses on Naval Station Mayport, Fla., July 9, 2026. Naval Station Mayport is the second largest Fleet Concentration on the East Coast and home to over 20 warships, three helicopter squadrons, and the headquarters of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 09:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014091
    VIRIN: 260709-N-PI330-1001
    Filename: DOD_111829960
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, The Importance of Motorcycle Training, by PO1 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Station Mayport
    Motorcycle Training

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