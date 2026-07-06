Forging the Sustainment Functional Data Analyst

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Episode #60: The Sustainment Enterprise is forging a new beginning in the world of data expertise and institutionalizing this skillset through the establishment of a new skill identifier (SI). This innovative SI, which is the Sustainment Functional Data Analyst (L9), is not only a career enhancer but is also a combat multiplier for individuals in any unit to leverage data as a strategic asset. Thus, CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Kyle Weinerth of the Logistics Proponency Office, to discuss this SI and the various direct commissioning programs available to Logisticians.



Additional Resources:

ASU Homepage: https://home.army.mil/lee/units-tenants/cascom/asu

Email: usarmy.lee.asu.mbx.logpro@army.mil

LOGPRO Website: https://asu.army.mil/logpro/

CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos

Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuNJzKYYYhc