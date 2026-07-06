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    Forging the Sustainment Functional Data Analyst

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    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #60: The Sustainment Enterprise is forging a new beginning in the world of data expertise and institutionalizing this skillset through the establishment of a new skill identifier (SI). This innovative SI, which is the Sustainment Functional Data Analyst (L9), is not only a career enhancer but is also a combat multiplier for individuals in any unit to leverage data as a strategic asset. Thus, CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Kyle Weinerth of the Logistics Proponency Office, to discuss this SI and the various direct commissioning programs available to Logisticians.

    Additional Resources:
    ASU Homepage: https://home.army.mil/lee/units-tenants/cascom/asu
    Email: usarmy.lee.asu.mbx.logpro@army.mil
    LOGPRO Website: https://asu.army.mil/logpro/
    CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos
    Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuNJzKYYYhc

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 08:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1014090
    VIRIN: 260709-A-OA450-7127
    Filename: DOD_111829907
    Length: 00:45:19
    Location: US

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