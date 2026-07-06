Garrson Dam Spillway Flow Test

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Omaha District engineers conducted the first-ever functional flow test of the Garrison Dam spillway. The test measured water depth and velocity to calculate total spillway flow, providing valuable data to help ensure the spillway’s long-term performance and reliability.

The operation also tested the spillway’s tainter gates to confirm they are ready to perform their critical flood-control role during future high-water events.

This video shows how the team conducted the test and what it means for the continued safety and effectiveness of the Garrison Project.