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    Garrson Dam Spillway Flow Test

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    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Omaha District engineers conducted the first-ever functional flow test of the Garrison Dam spillway. The test measured water depth and velocity to calculate total spillway flow, providing valuable data to help ensure the spillway’s long-term performance and reliability.
    The operation also tested the spillway’s tainter gates to confirm they are ready to perform their critical flood-control role during future high-water events.
    This video shows how the team conducted the test and what it means for the continued safety and effectiveness of the Garrison Project.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 11:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1014089
    VIRIN: 260624-A-KS317-2001
    Filename: DOD_111829861
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Garrson Dam Spillway Flow Test, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Garrison Dam, Spillway Flow Test, Flood Risk Reduction, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

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