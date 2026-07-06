Omaha District engineers conducted the first-ever functional flow test of the Garrison Dam spillway. The test measured water depth and velocity to calculate total spillway flow, providing valuable data to help ensure the spillway’s long-term performance and reliability.
The operation also tested the spillway’s tainter gates to confirm they are ready to perform their critical flood-control role during future high-water events.
This video shows how the team conducted the test and what it means for the continued safety and effectiveness of the Garrison Project.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 11:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1014089
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-KS317-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111829861
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Garrson Dam Spillway Flow Test, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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