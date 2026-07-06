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    17th Training Wing Ready Airman Training B Roll Jun 8th, 2026

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Russ Howard and Senior Airman James Salellas

    17th Training Wing

    Airman from the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX, participate in the relaunched Ready Airman Training program. The program prepares Airmen for upcoming deployments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 07:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014088
    VIRIN: 260608-F-EP494-4424
    Filename: DOD_111829764
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 17th Training Wing Ready Airman Training B Roll Jun 8th, 2026, by Russ Howard and SrA James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ready Airman Training

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