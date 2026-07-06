Airman from the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX, participate in the relaunched Ready Airman Training program. The program prepares Airmen for upcoming deployments.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 07:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014088
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-EP494-4424
|Filename:
|DOD_111829764
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 17th Training Wing Ready Airman Training B Roll Jun 8th, 2026, by Russ Howard and SrA James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.