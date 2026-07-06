Welcome to Ankara Mastersubs

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    TURKEY

    06.17.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO Leaders gather in Ankara, Türkiye on 7-8 July for a Summit of Heads of State and Government, where key decisions will be taken on the challenges facing the Alliance.
    Türkiye plays a vital role in global security, connecting regions and regulating access between the Mediterranean and the Black Sea. It also has the second largest army in NATO.
    As Türkiye hosts the 2026 NATO Summit, two officers from the Turkish Armed Forces take us through the capital, Ankara.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 07:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014086
    VIRIN: 260618-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111829739
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: TR

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