Welcome to Ankara Mastersubs

NATO Leaders gather in Ankara, Türkiye on 7-8 July for a Summit of Heads of State and Government, where key decisions will be taken on the challenges facing the Alliance.
Türkiye plays a vital role in global security, connecting regions and regulating access between the Mediterranean and the Black Sea. It also has the second largest army in NATO.
As Türkiye hosts the 2026 NATO Summit, two officers from the Turkish Armed Forces take us through the capital, Ankara.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 07:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014086
|VIRIN:
|260618-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111829739
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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