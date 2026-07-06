Welcome to Ankara Master

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014085" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO Leaders gather in Ankara, Türkiye on 7-8 July for a Summit of Heads of State and Government, where key decisions will be taken on the challenges facing the Alliance.

Türkiye plays a vital role in global security, connecting regions and regulating access between the Mediterranean and the Black Sea. It also has the second largest army in NATO.

As Türkiye hosts the 2026 NATO Summit, two officers from the Turkish Armed Forces take us through the capital, Ankara.