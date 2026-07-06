Kunsan Air Base ATC Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014067" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controllers have a very important job on Kunsan Air Base. Working with both U.S. and Republic of Korea Air Force aircraft, they stay focused and ready to ensure everyone departs and returns safely. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)