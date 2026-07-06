Kunsan Air Base ATC Operations

8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controllers have a very important job on Kunsan Air Base. Working with both U.S. and Republic of Korea Air Force aircraft, they stay focused and ready to ensure everyone departs and returns safely. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 01:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014067
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-FE180-1366
|Filename:
|DOD_111829202
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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