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    Kunsan Air Base ATC Operations

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs 

    AFN Kunsan

    8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controllers have a very important job on Kunsan Air Base. Working with both U.S. and Republic of Korea Air Force aircraft, they stay focused and ready to ensure everyone departs and returns safely. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 01:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014067
    VIRIN: 260701-F-FE180-1366
    Filename: DOD_111829202
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

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    This work, Kunsan Air Base ATC Operations, by SrA Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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