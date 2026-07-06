U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, engage in community relations events to inform local residents about unexploded ordnance during Operation Render Safe in Rabaul, Papua New Guinea, June 3 through 15, 2026. Operation Render Safe is an ongoing operation between Pacific allies and partners to clear unexploded ordnance and explosive remnants of war and inform affected populations on the dangers they pose. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nan Yang)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 04:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014059
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-YV233-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111829166
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|PG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Render Safe 26: U.S. Marines inform locals of unexploded ordnance, by Cpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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