Operation Render Safe 26: U.S. Marines search site for unexploded ordnance

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, search for unexploded ordnance during Operation Render Safe in Rabaul, Papua New Guinea, June 3, 2026. Operation Render Safe is an ongoing operation between Pacific allies and partners to clear unexploded ordnance and explosive remnants of war and inform affected populations on the dangers they pose. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nan Yang)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 00:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014056
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-YV233-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111829065
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|PG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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