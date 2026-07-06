Operation Render Safe 26: U.S. Marines search site for unexploded ordnance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014056" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, search for unexploded ordnance during Operation Render Safe in Rabaul, Papua New Guinea, June 3, 2026. Operation Render Safe is an ongoing operation between Pacific allies and partners to clear unexploded ordnance and explosive remnants of war and inform affected populations on the dangers they pose. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nan Yang)