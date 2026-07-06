U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, Australian Defence Force soldiers with 20th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, 6th Engineer Support Regiment, 6th Brigade, and Papua New Guinea Defence Force sailors with EOD Clearance Diving Unit detonate unexploded ordnance during Operation Render Safe in Rabaul, Papua New Guinea, June 8, 2026. Operation Render Safe is an ongoing operation between Pacific allies and partners to clear unexploded ordnance and explosive remnants of war and inform affected populations on the dangers they pose. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nan Yang)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 00:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014055
|VIRIN:
|260608-M-YV233-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111829063
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|PG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Render Safe 26: U.S. Marines, ADF, PNG forces detonate unexploded ordnance, by Cpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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