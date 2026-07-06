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    Operation Render Safe 26: U.S. Marines, ADF, PNG forces detonate unexploded ordnance

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    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    06.07.2026

    Video by Cpl. Nan Yang 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, Australian Defence Force soldiers with 20th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, 6th Engineer Support Regiment, 6th Brigade, and Papua New Guinea Defence Force sailors with EOD Clearance Diving Unit detonate unexploded ordnance during Operation Render Safe in Rabaul, Papua New Guinea, June 8, 2026. Operation Render Safe is an ongoing operation between Pacific allies and partners to clear unexploded ordnance and explosive remnants of war and inform affected populations on the dangers they pose. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nan Yang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 00:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014055
    VIRIN: 260608-M-YV233-1001
    Filename: DOD_111829063
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: PG

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    This work, Operation Render Safe 26: U.S. Marines, ADF, PNG forces detonate unexploded ordnance, by Cpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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