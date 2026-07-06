U.S. Marines and local residents attend Foster Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 4, 2026. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa’s annual festival was open to all Status of Forces Agreement personnel and local residents to experience vendors, festival games, and live music performances from local and guest groups. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 21:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014047
|VIRIN:
|260709-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111828972
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Foster Festival 2026, by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.