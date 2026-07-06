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    Camp Foster Festival 2026

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    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines and local residents attend Foster Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 4, 2026. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa’s annual festival was open to all Status of Forces Agreement personnel and local residents to experience vendors, festival games, and live music performances from local and guest groups. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 21:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014047
    VIRIN: 260709-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111828972
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Foster Festival 2026, by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    American Forces Network Pacific
    Foster Festival
    AFN
    American Forces Network
    MCCS
    War Media Activity

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