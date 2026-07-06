Memorial Day Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014039" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Veterans, Marines, and members of the community gathered for a Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Day observance at Mountain View Cemetery in Barstow, California May 25. The ceremony reflected values of honor, courage and commitment, while recognizing the sacrifices carried by military families and veterans. Remarks by Capt. Maria Hurtado, Deputy Environmental Director at Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB)- Barstow, emphasized the importance of remembering the fallen and continuing their legacy through service, unity, and support for one another.