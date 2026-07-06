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    Memorial Day Ceremony

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    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Leo Ritualo 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Veterans, Marines, and members of the community gathered for a Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Day observance at Mountain View Cemetery in Barstow, California May 25. The ceremony reflected values of honor, courage and commitment, while recognizing the sacrifices carried by military families and veterans. Remarks by Capt. Maria Hurtado, Deputy Environmental Director at Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB)- Barstow, emphasized the importance of remembering the fallen and continuing their legacy through service, unity, and support for one another.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014039
    VIRIN: 260525-D-FY153-6621
    Filename: DOD_111828833
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Memorial Day Ceremony, by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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