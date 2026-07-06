Memorial Day Ceremony

Veterans, Marines, and members of the community gathered for a Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Day observance at Mountain View Cemetery in Barstow, California May 25. The ceremony reflected values of honor, courage and commitment, while recognizing the sacrifices carried by military families and veterans. Remarks by Capt. Maria Hurtado, Deputy Environmental Director at Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB)- Barstow, emphasized the importance of remembering the fallen and continuing their legacy through service, unity, and support for one another.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014039
|VIRIN:
|260525-D-FY153-6621
|Filename:
|DOD_111828833
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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