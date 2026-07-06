Tall ships participating in Sail4th 250 sail past Fort Hamilton in New York Harbor before traveling beneath the Verrazzano‑Narrows Bridge during the nation’s 250th birthday celebration and the International Naval Review 250. The maritime parade was a highlight of the Sail4th 250 observance, giving thousands of spectators sweeping waterfront views of historic vessels and aerial demonstrations marking America’s Semiquincentennial (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 19:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014038
|VIRIN:
|260704-A-LO645-7256
|Filename:
|DOD_111828827
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hamilton Bicentennial Salutes: Sail4th 250 Waterfront Celebration, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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