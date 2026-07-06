Fort Hamilton Bicentennial Salutes: Sail4th 250 Waterfront Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014038" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tall ships participating in Sail4th 250 sail past Fort Hamilton in New York Harbor before traveling beneath the Verrazzano‑Narrows Bridge during the nation’s 250th birthday celebration and the International Naval Review 250. The maritime parade was a highlight of the Sail4th 250 observance, giving thousands of spectators sweeping waterfront views of historic vessels and aerial demonstrations marking America’s Semiquincentennial (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs Office)