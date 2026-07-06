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    Fort Hamilton Bicentennial Salutes: Sail4th 250 Waterfront Celebration

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    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Tall ships participating in Sail4th 250 sail past Fort Hamilton in New York Harbor before traveling beneath the Verrazzano‑Narrows Bridge during the nation’s 250th birthday celebration and the International Naval Review 250. The maritime parade was a highlight of the Sail4th 250 observance, giving thousands of spectators sweeping waterfront views of historic vessels and aerial demonstrations marking America’s Semiquincentennial (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 19:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014038
    VIRIN: 260704-A-LO645-7256
    Filename: DOD_111828827
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Fort Hamilton Bicentennial Salutes: Sail4th 250 Waterfront Celebration, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    NYC
    America250
    Freedom250
    INR250

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