Parabillis DOTS Hot-Fire Test

Space Systems Command’s (SSC) System Delta 89 and Parabilis Space Technologies (Parabilis) conduct a hot-fire test of the Dense Orbital Transfer System (DOTS) at an undisclosed location in the United States, December 2025. The hot-fire test was designed to analyze and validate the system's performance before its integration on an orbital testbed. (Courtesy video by Parabilis Space Technologies)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 19:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014036
|VIRIN:
|260708-X-X0813-5361
|Filename:
|DOD_111828788
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
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|0
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