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    Parabillis DOTS Hot-Fire Test

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    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Space Systems Command

    Space Systems Command’s (SSC) System Delta 89 and Parabilis Space Technologies (Parabilis) conduct a hot-fire test of the Dense Orbital Transfer System (DOTS) at an undisclosed location in the United States, December 2025. The hot-fire test was designed to analyze and validate the system's performance before its integration on an orbital testbed. (Courtesy video by Parabilis Space Technologies)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 19:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014036
    VIRIN: 260708-X-X0813-5361
    Filename: DOD_111828788
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    USSF
    spacestartshere
    Space Systems Command
    SYD

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