Parabillis DOTS Hot-Fire Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014036" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Space Systems Command’s (SSC) System Delta 89 and Parabilis Space Technologies (Parabilis) conduct a hot-fire test of the Dense Orbital Transfer System (DOTS) at an undisclosed location in the United States, December 2025. The hot-fire test was designed to analyze and validate the system's performance before its integration on an orbital testbed. (Courtesy video by Parabilis Space Technologies)