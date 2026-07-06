U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds conduct Freedom 250 practice

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" taxi and take off in formation during a practice flight sequence for the Freedom 250 celebration, July 3, 2026. The 89th Airlift Wing provided airfield operations and ground support for multiple visiting military demonstration teams staging out of the installation for the celebration in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 18:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014034
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-OC840-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111828761
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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