U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds conduct Freedom 250 practice

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014034" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" taxi and take off in formation during a practice flight sequence for the Freedom 250 celebration, July 3, 2026. The 89th Airlift Wing provided airfield operations and ground support for multiple visiting military demonstration teams staging out of the installation for the celebration in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)