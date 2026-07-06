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    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds conduct Freedom 250 practice

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" taxi and take off in formation during a practice flight sequence for the Freedom 250 celebration, July 3, 2026. The 89th Airlift Wing provided airfield operations and ground support for multiple visiting military demonstration teams staging out of the installation for the celebration in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014034
    VIRIN: 260704-F-OC840-3001
    Filename: DOD_111828761
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds conduct Freedom 250 practice, by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    89th Airlift Wing
    SAM FOX
    Thunderbirds
    America250
    Freedom250

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