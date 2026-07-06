B-Roll: U.S., ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014028" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Republic of Korea Marines with 1st Assault Amphibian Vehicle Battalion arrive in KAAV-7A1 assault amphibious vehicles during ship-to-shore movements at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, June 21, 2026, ahead of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)