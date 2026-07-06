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    B-Roll: U.S., ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements

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    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Video by Cpl. MaKenna Hearne 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Republic of Korea Marines with 1st Assault Amphibian Vehicle Battalion arrive in KAAV-7A1 assault amphibious vehicles during ship-to-shore movements at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, June 21, 2026, ahead of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014028
    VIRIN: 260621-M-BT636-1001
    Filename: DOD_111828599
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S., ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movements, by Cpl MaKenna Hearne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    RIMPAC
    MCBH
    Marines

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