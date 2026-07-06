Raider Report Ep. 143 | 4th of July Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014017" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this special edition of the Raider Report, Goodfellow joined the nation in celebrating the Fourth of July and 250 years of American freedom through events that strengthened our connection with the community.