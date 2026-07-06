(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Raider Report Ep. 143 | 4th of July Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    On this special edition of the Raider Report, Goodfellow joined the nation in celebrating the Fourth of July and 250 years of American freedom through events that strengthened our connection with the community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 16:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1014017
    VIRIN: 260707-F-SV960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111828419
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report Ep. 143 | 4th of July Celebration, by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    AETC
    fourthofjuly
    goodfellowafb
    Freedom250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video