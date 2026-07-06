On this special edition of the Raider Report, Goodfellow joined the nation in celebrating the Fourth of July and 250 years of American freedom through events that strengthened our connection with the community.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 16:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1014017
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-SV960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111828419
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report Ep. 143 | 4th of July Celebration, by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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