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    World’s Greatest American Drag Race Corvette ZR1X vs. Lucid Sapphire vs. Czinger 21C vs Mustang GTD

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    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    MotorTrend executed a special automotive content initiative titled America’s Greatest Drag Race, developed in recognition of the United States’ 250th anniversary. Building on the established World’s Greatest Drag Race franchise, this project highlights American automotive engineering, performance, and general awesomeness, through a field of eight vehicles representing a cross-section of U.S. performance brands.

    Designed as a large-scale visual spectacle in celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the involvement of the United States Air Force is intended as an honorary and symbolic element, respectfully highlighting the service, its personnel, and its role in supporting a project that underscores national pride, innovation, and excellence.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 16:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014015
    VIRIN: 260702-D-D0436-4824
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111828410
    Length: 00:10:33
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    Motor Trend
    freedom 250

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