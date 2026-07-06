World’s Greatest American Drag Race Corvette ZR1X vs. Lucid Sapphire vs. Czinger 21C vs Mustang GTD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014015" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MotorTrend executed a special automotive content initiative titled America’s Greatest Drag Race, developed in recognition of the United States’ 250th anniversary. Building on the established World’s Greatest Drag Race franchise, this project highlights American automotive engineering, performance, and general awesomeness, through a field of eight vehicles representing a cross-section of U.S. performance brands.



Designed as a large-scale visual spectacle in celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the involvement of the United States Air Force is intended as an honorary and symbolic element, respectfully highlighting the service, its personnel, and its role in supporting a project that underscores national pride, innovation, and excellence.