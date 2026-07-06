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    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community

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    PANAMA

    07.06.2026

    Video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members, assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo, deliver supplies to provide assistance in building a bridge for access to schools in the local community in Mayo, Ngabe-Bugle Comarca, Panama, July 7, 2026. The purpose is to help students and local community members commute across the Circamola River, an area prone to flash flooding. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014014
    VIRIN: 260706-A-LY455-1001
    Filename: DOD_111828379
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community, by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanatarian Assistance
    JSCG-P
    PANAMAX26

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