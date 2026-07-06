Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014014" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members, assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo, deliver supplies to provide assistance in building a bridge for access to schools in the local community in Mayo, Ngabe-Bugle Comarca, Panama, July 7, 2026. The purpose is to help students and local community members commute across the Circamola River, an area prone to flash flooding. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)