U.S. service members, assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo, deliver supplies to provide assistance in building a bridge for access to schools in the local community in Mayo, Ngabe-Bugle Comarca, Panama, July 7, 2026. The purpose is to help students and local community members commute across the Circamola River, an area prone to flash flooding. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014014
|VIRIN:
|260706-A-LY455-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111828379
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community, by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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