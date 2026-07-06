F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014002" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force aircraft maintenance personnel assigned to the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team marshal an F-22 Raptor aircraft on the flightline, assist the pilot with cockpit egress, and coordinate a tow operation to secure the aircraft, July 3, 2026. The 89th Airlift Wing supported the arrival of participating aircraft by providing flightline apron parking, ground support tools, and towing equipment in preparation for Freedom 250 celebration events in the National Capital Region, highlighting the wing's role in enabling the Department of War's support to the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)