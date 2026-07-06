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    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircraft maintenance personnel assigned to the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team marshal an F-22 Raptor aircraft on the flightline, assist the pilot with cockpit egress, and coordinate a tow operation to secure the aircraft, July 3, 2026. The 89th Airlift Wing supported the arrival of participating aircraft by providing flightline apron parking, ground support tools, and towing equipment in preparation for Freedom 250 celebration events in the National Capital Region, highlighting the wing's role in enabling the Department of War's support to the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014002
    VIRIN: 260703-F-OC840-5001
    Filename: DOD_111828122
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration, by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    89th Airlift Wing
    SAM FOX
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    America250
    Freedom250

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