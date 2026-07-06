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    FlightFax Aviation Maintenance

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    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Angela Grice and JE Snowden

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    The Combat Readiness Center provides this video regarding the importance of Aviation Maintenance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014001
    VIRIN: 260701-D-HR738-3166
    Filename: DOD_111828113
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, FlightFax Aviation Maintenance, by Angela Grice and JE Snowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    aviation airframes
    helicopter aircraft
    safety Aviation
    aviation accident
    safety
    aviation

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