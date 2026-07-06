Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay conducts law enforcement patrols for Operation Dry Water (B-Roll)

U.S. Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay members conduct law enforcement patrols for Operation Dry Water in Bodega Bay, California, July 2, 2026. Launched in 2009 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in partnership with the United States Coast Guard, Operation Dry Water has been a highly successful effort to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol and drugs. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013997
|VIRIN:
|260702-G-VC040-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111827961
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BODEGA BAY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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