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    Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay conducts law enforcement patrols for Operation Dry Water (B-Roll)

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    BODEGA BAY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay members conduct law enforcement patrols for Operation Dry Water in Bodega Bay, California, July 2, 2026. Launched in 2009 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in partnership with the United States Coast Guard, Operation Dry Water has been a highly successful effort to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol and drugs. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013997
    VIRIN: 260702-G-VC040-1002
    Filename: DOD_111827961
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BODEGA BAY, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Operation Dry Water
    Operation Dry Water 2026

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