When the mission demands building an air base from nothing in just 72 hours, success starts with the engineers who train long before the first shovel hits the ground. For Master Sgt. Zachary Terry, preparing the next generation of RED HORSE Airmen may be the most enduring structure he ever builds.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013996
|VIRIN:
|260708-O-JT647-4801
|Filename:
|DOD_111827946
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Zachary Terry Shapes the Next Generation, by Justin Dixon and Caitlin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Master Sgt. Zachary Terry Shapes the Next Generation
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