Master Sgt. Zachary Terry Shapes the Next Generation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013996" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When the mission demands building an air base from nothing in just 72 hours, success starts with the engineers who train long before the first shovel hits the ground. For Master Sgt. Zachary Terry, preparing the next generation of RED HORSE Airmen may be the most enduring structure he ever builds.