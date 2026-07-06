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    Master Sgt. Zachary Terry Shapes the Next Generation

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    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Justin Dixon and Caitlin Robinson

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    When the mission demands building an air base from nothing in just 72 hours, success starts with the engineers who train long before the first shovel hits the ground. For Master Sgt. Zachary Terry, preparing the next generation of RED HORSE Airmen may be the most enduring structure he ever builds.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013996
    VIRIN: 260708-O-JT647-4801
    Filename: DOD_111827946
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Master Sgt. Zachary Terry Shapes the Next Generation, by Justin Dixon and Caitlin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Master Sgt. Zachary Terry Shapes the Next Generation

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    TAGS

    Prime BEEF
    United States Air Force
    Air Force Civil Engineer
    REDHORSE Airmen
    CombatReadiness
    ExpeditionaryEngineering

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