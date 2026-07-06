Air Force Academy Cadets Visit Goodfellow Air Force Base June 2026 B Roll

B Roll Footage of Air Force Academy Cadets Visiting Goodfellow Air Force Base June 2026
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 12:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013987
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-EP494-9567
|Filename:
|DOD_111827844
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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