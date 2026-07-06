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    Air Force Academy Cadets Visit Goodfellow Air Force Base June 2026 B Roll

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    B Roll Footage of Air Force Academy Cadets Visiting Goodfellow Air Force Base June 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013987
    VIRIN: 260616-F-EP494-9567
    Filename: DOD_111827844
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Air Force Academy Cadets Visit Goodfellow Air Force Base June 2026 B Roll, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Air Force Academy Cadets
    Air Force Academy

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