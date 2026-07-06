America's Airshow Returns to MCAS Miramar 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013985" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

America's Airshow returns to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Sept. 25–27, 2026. The annual event offers a unique opportunity to experience Marine Corps and military aviation capabilities, world-class civilian performers and the renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Attendees can engage with Marines, service members, first responders and exhibitors while exploring the innovation and technology that support today's military. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)