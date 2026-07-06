America's Airshow returns to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Sept. 25–27, 2026. The annual event offers a unique opportunity to experience Marine Corps and military aviation capabilities, world-class civilian performers and the renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Attendees can engage with Marines, service members, first responders and exhibitors while exploring the innovation and technology that support today's military. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013983
|VIRIN:
|260708-M-WR744-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111827783
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Airshow Returns to MCAS Miramar 2026, by Sgt Santicia Ambriez-Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.