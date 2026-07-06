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    America's Airshow Returns to MCAS Miramar 2026

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    America's Airshow returns to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Sept. 25–27, 2026. The annual event offers a unique opportunity to experience Marine Corps and military aviation capabilities, world-class civilian performers and the renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Attendees can engage with Marines, service members, first responders and exhibitors while exploring the innovation and technology that support today's military. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013983
    VIRIN: 260708-M-WR744-1002
    Filename: DOD_111827783
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, America's Airshow Returns to MCAS Miramar 2026, by Sgt Santicia Ambriez-Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Show 2026, Aircraft & Aviation, MCAS Miramar, MAGTF, Pilots

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