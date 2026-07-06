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    U.S. Navy Warships and Aircraft Transit Arabian Sea

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    ARABIAN SEA

    06.30.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Navy warships and aircraft transit the Arabian Sea in close formation as CENTCOM forces continue to promote regional security and stability, June 30, 2026. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013979
    VIRIN: 260630-D-D0477-3001
    Filename: DOD_111827750
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Warships and Aircraft Transit Arabian Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    CENTCOM

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