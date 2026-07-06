U.S. Navy Warships and Aircraft Transit Arabian Sea

U.S. Navy warships and aircraft transit the Arabian Sea in close formation as CENTCOM forces continue to promote regional security and stability, June 30, 2026. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013979
|VIRIN:
|260630-D-D0477-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111827750
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
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