DTS Common Return Reasons

HQ RIO shares some common reasons why an IR’s travel authorizations and vouchers may be returned and some tips to avoid those mistakes.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 12:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1013978
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-QU482-5818
|Filename:
|DOD_111827717
|Length:
|00:10:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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