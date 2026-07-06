(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    DTS Common Return Reasons

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Mason 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    HQ RIO shares some common reasons why an IR’s travel authorizations and vouchers may be returned and some tips to avoid those mistakes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 12:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1013978
    VIRIN: 260708-F-QU482-5818
    Filename: DOD_111827717
    Length: 00:10:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTS Common Return Reasons, by TSgt Cierra Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DTS
    Common Return

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video