FBI New Orleans: Video Footage of Baton Rouge Landfill Search - 2

Drone footage of the East Baton Rouge Parish North Landfill at 16001 Samuels Road, Baton Rouge. The FBI is assisting the Baton Rouge Police Department in the search for the remains of 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather who is believed to have been murdered in June 2026. FBI personnel from across Louisiana, surrounding states, and headquarters are providing expertise in the hazardous evidence recovery effort.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 14:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013970
|VIRIN:
|260625-D-D0355-2999
|Filename:
|DOD_111827563
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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