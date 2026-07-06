FBI New Orleans: Video Footage of Baton Rouge Landfill Search - 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013970" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Drone footage of the East Baton Rouge Parish North Landfill at 16001 Samuels Road, Baton Rouge. The FBI is assisting the Baton Rouge Police Department in the search for the remains of 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather who is believed to have been murdered in June 2026. FBI personnel from across Louisiana, surrounding states, and headquarters are providing expertise in the hazardous evidence recovery effort.