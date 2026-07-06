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    FBI New Orleans: Video Footage of Baton Rouge Landfill Search - 2

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    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    Drone footage of the East Baton Rouge Parish North Landfill at 16001 Samuels Road, Baton Rouge. The FBI is assisting the Baton Rouge Police Department in the search for the remains of 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather who is believed to have been murdered in June 2026. FBI personnel from across Louisiana, surrounding states, and headquarters are providing expertise in the hazardous evidence recovery effort.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013970
    VIRIN: 260625-D-D0355-2999
    Filename: DOD_111827563
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, FBI New Orleans: Video Footage of Baton Rouge Landfill Search - 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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