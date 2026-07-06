(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Camp Ellis Beach, Saco Groundbreaking on June 30th

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACO, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Brian Murphy 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is implementing a project under Section 111 of the River and Harbor Act of 1968 to mitigate persistent shore damage and erosion at Camp Ellis Beach in Saco, Maine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013967
    VIRIN: 260630-A-YQ603-6438
    Filename: DOD_111827553
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: SACO, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Ellis Beach, Saco Groundbreaking on June 30th, by Brian Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Camp Ellis Beach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video