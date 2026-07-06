The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is implementing a project under Section 111 of the River and Harbor Act of 1968 to mitigate persistent shore damage and erosion at Camp Ellis Beach in Saco, Maine.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013967
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-YQ603-6438
|Filename:
|DOD_111827553
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|SACO, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Ellis Beach, Saco Groundbreaking on June 30th, by Brian Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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