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    Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire'

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ana Kalajzic 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Members of the Camp Pendleton Fire Department and partnering agencies respond to the Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire,' at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 7, 2026. The Camp Pendleton Fire Department, supported by air and ground units from CalFire and the United States Forest Service, responded to the scene and conducted firefighting operations throughout the evening and into the following day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ana Kalajzic)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013965
    VIRIN: 260707-M-QW608-1001
    Filename: DOD_111827526
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire', by LCpl Ana Kalajzic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    US Forest Service
    CalFire
    CPFD
    Pipeline Fire
    range
    Camp Pendleton

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