Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire'

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013965" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Camp Pendleton Fire Department and partnering agencies respond to the Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire,' at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 7, 2026. The Camp Pendleton Fire Department, supported by air and ground units from CalFire and the United States Forest Service, responded to the scene and conducted firefighting operations throughout the evening and into the following day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ana Kalajzic)