B-Roll: USCGC Eagle Departure Sail 250 New York

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013964" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Footage of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) departing New York Harbor towards Sail 250 Boston in New York, July 8, 2026. USCGC Eagle took part in Sail 250 festivities commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States and provided an opportunity for Coast Guard personnel to engage with the public and educate visitors about the Coast Guard's training missions and sailing history. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Remo)