B-Roll: USCGC Eagle Departure Sail 250 New York

Footage of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) departing New York Harbor towards Sail 250 Boston in New York, July 8, 2026. USCGC Eagle took part in Sail 250 festivities commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States and provided an opportunity for Coast Guard personnel to engage with the public and educate visitors about the Coast Guard's training missions and sailing history. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Remo)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013964
|VIRIN:
|260708-G-KY639-9311
|Filename:
|DOD_111827525
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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