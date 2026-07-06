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    B-Roll: USCGC Eagle Departure Sail 250 New York

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    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Remo 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    Footage of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) departing New York Harbor towards Sail 250 Boston in New York, July 8, 2026. USCGC Eagle took part in Sail 250 festivities commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States and provided an opportunity for Coast Guard personnel to engage with the public and educate visitors about the Coast Guard's training missions and sailing history. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Remo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 12:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013964
    VIRIN: 260708-G-KY639-9311
    Filename: DOD_111827525
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Transit
    USCGC Eagle (WIX-327)
    New York City
    Sail250
    USCG250
    Sail 250 New York

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