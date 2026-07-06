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    USA Celebrates 250th Birthday; the 171st’s Take

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    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Airman Natalie Claypoole 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A montage of images showcase members of the 171st Air Refueling Wing over the years to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Natalie Claypoole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 11:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013962
    VIRIN: 260702-Z-CR206-1001
    Filename: DOD_111827522
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USA Celebrates 250th Birthday; the 171st’s Take, by Amn Natalie Claypoole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PAANG
    171ARW
    Freedom250

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