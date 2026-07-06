A montage of images showcase members of the 171st Air Refueling Wing over the years to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Natalie Claypoole)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 11:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013962
|VIRIN:
|260702-Z-CR206-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111827522
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USA Celebrates 250th Birthday; the 171st’s Take, by Amn Natalie Claypoole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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