Goodfellow Air Force Base celebrates 250 years of American freedom with it's partners in the Concho Valley and Permian Basin on July 3rd and 4th, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 11:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013959
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-EP494-9582
|Filename:
|DOD_111827405
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Goodfellow Celebrates 250!, by James Orlando, Russ Howard, SrA Brian Lummus, SrA James Salellas and 2nd Lt. Joshua Ledford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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