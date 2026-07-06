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    Goodfellow Celebrates 250!

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by James Orlando, Russ Howard, Senior Airman Brian Lummus, Senior Airman James Salellas and 2nd Lt. Joshua Ledford

    17th Training Wing

    Goodfellow Air Force Base celebrates 250 years of American freedom with it's partners in the Concho Valley and Permian Basin on July 3rd and 4th, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 11:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013959
    VIRIN: 260704-F-EP494-9582
    Filename: DOD_111827405
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow Celebrates 250!, by James Orlando, Russ Howard, SrA Brian Lummus, SrA James Salellas and 2nd Lt. Joshua Ledford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    17th Training Wing
    250
    Concho Valley
    Permian Basin

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