June Civic Leader Flight at the 171st Air Refueling Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013957" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A group of around 30 civic leaders from the local Pittsburgh area participate in a civic leader flight at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 25, 2026. A civic leader flight gives community leaders, business owners and other local leaders the opportunity to experience the 171st mission firsthand. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca A. Wirth)