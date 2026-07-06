June Civic Leader Flight at the 171st Air Refueling Wing

A group of around 30 civic leaders from the local Pittsburgh area participate in a civic leader flight at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 25, 2026. A civic leader flight gives community leaders, business owners and other local leaders the opportunity to experience the 171st mission firsthand. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca A. Wirth)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013957
|VIRIN:
|260625-Z-KS474-1033
|Filename:
|DOD_111827375
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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