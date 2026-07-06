(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    June Civic Leader Flight at the 171st Air Refueling Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Wirth 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A group of around 30 civic leaders from the local Pittsburgh area participate in a civic leader flight at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 25, 2026. A civic leader flight gives community leaders, business owners and other local leaders the opportunity to experience the 171st mission firsthand. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca A. Wirth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013957
    VIRIN: 260625-Z-KS474-1033
    Filename: DOD_111827375
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June Civic Leader Flight at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, by TSgt Rebecca Wirth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video