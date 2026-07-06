NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville supports USS Nimitz

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Sailors provided supplies and support to the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) when the ship arrived at Naval Station Mayport, Florida after a deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Tyler Grimes)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 10:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1013955
|VIRIN:
|260708-N-DU371-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111827308
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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