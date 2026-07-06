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    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville supports USS Nimitz

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    NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Sailors provided supplies and support to the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) when the ship arrived at Naval Station Mayport, Florida after a deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Tyler Grimes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 10:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1013955
    VIRIN: 260708-N-DU371-1001
    Filename: DOD_111827308
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville supports USS Nimitz, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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