REEL: Service members conduct rappel training at Fort Campbell

Service members rappel from The Sabalauski Air Assault School tower during rappel training at Fort Campbell, Ky., June 30, 2026. The training demonstrated service members’ ability to rappel from a rotary-wing aircraft. The Sabalauski Air Assault School’s best-known course is Air Assault School, which qualifies Soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations, including aircraft orientation, helicopter insertion, pathfinder operations, sling load operations, rappelling from buildings, cliffs and helicopters, and fast-rope techniques.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 10:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013954
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-XY121-1883
|Filename:
|DOD_111827307
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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