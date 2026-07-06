REEL: Service members conduct rappel training at Fort Campbell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013954" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members rappel from The Sabalauski Air Assault School tower during rappel training at Fort Campbell, Ky., June 30, 2026. The training demonstrated service members’ ability to rappel from a rotary-wing aircraft. The Sabalauski Air Assault School’s best-known course is Air Assault School, which qualifies Soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations, including aircraft orientation, helicopter insertion, pathfinder operations, sling load operations, rappelling from buildings, cliffs and helicopters, and fast-rope techniques.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)