The Navy Art Collection reflects on "The Quasi War". This episode features artwork depicting the undeclared war between the U.S. and France, fought between 1798 - 1800. The conflict established the Navy as an effective fighting force and demonstrated the importance of maintaining a capable naval presence to protect U.S. interests abroad. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to showcase and educate the public on events, people, and time frames from U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 14:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013953
|VIRIN:
|260707-M-IP911-6557
|Filename:
|DOD_111827304
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Art Reflects: The Quasi War, by SSgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.