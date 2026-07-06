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    Navy Art Reflects: The Quasi War

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    The Navy Art Collection reflects on "The Quasi War". This episode features artwork depicting the undeclared war between the U.S. and France, fought between 1798 - 1800. The conflict established the Navy as an effective fighting force and demonstrated the importance of maintaining a capable naval presence to protect U.S. interests abroad. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to showcase and educate the public on events, people, and time frames from U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 14:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013953
    VIRIN: 260707-M-IP911-6557
    Filename: DOD_111827304
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Navy Art Reflects: The Quasi War, by SSgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NHHC, Navy Art Collection, Quasi-War, France, Privateers, Painting

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