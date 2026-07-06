Navy Art Reflects: The Quasi War

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013953" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Navy Art Collection reflects on "The Quasi War". This episode features artwork depicting the undeclared war between the U.S. and France, fought between 1798 - 1800. The conflict established the Navy as an effective fighting force and demonstrated the importance of maintaining a capable naval presence to protect U.S. interests abroad. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to showcase and educate the public on events, people, and time frames from U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.